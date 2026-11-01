Salman Khan talks about one event which took place during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar regarding Shera as he queries ScoutOP on his relationship with Love Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani.

Salman Khan added his own personal touch to the most recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20 while confornting ScoutOP regarding the controvercy with Love Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani. He shared a personal incident from his life regarding his long-time bodyguard Shera to stress the significance of loyalty in friendship and relationship.

Salman Khan Shares Personal Incident Involving Shera

Speaking on the topic, Salman talked about how once, his female friend had made a joke about his bodyguard Shera. Salman said, "Ek meri dost ne Shera ke baare mein kuch bola tha," which means "Once my female friend had said something about Shera." He said that he stood for him without waiting for anything.

Salman Asks ScoutOP on Being Silent On Love Gill

Salman also posed questions to ScoutOP for not voicing out anything when his girlfriend Kaashvi accused Love of manipulating him. He also made him answer on his claims of having a sibling-like relation with Love and why didn’t he stand for her.

Salman also asked Aamrapali Dubey to speak up on the issue and told Yung DSA to play freely and criticized Mahhi Vij for her gossipy nature.

On the other hand, Scout got emotional while talking to Salman and seemed confused about his life outside the reality show. Salman also asked Scout to take his advice as from an elder brother, work hard and prove himself to be the number one guy.

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