The Makers eliminated singer Jhansi in the first episode of Saturday in the eighth week. It is believed that the team has removed Rohit in Sunday but they shifted him into the secret room. Jhansi had initially entered into the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house as a commoner by passing the Agnipariksha task. She was highly popular as a farmer's daughter, though few participants viewed it negatively. She had played an aggressive game at the beginning, but she became inactive in the last two weeks.