Hrithik Roshan pays an emotional tribute to director Sanjay Gupta, who passed away after a head injury. The actor expressed gratitude for their collaboration on Kaabil and remembered the late filmmaker for his passion and creative spirit.

Hrithik Roshan's Tribute to Sanjay Gupta

Hrithik Roshan penned an emotional tribute to director Sanjay Gupta following his demise on Saturday. Recalling their collaboration on the hit film Kaabil, the actor expressed heartfelt gratitude for the memorable experience and the filmmaker's immense contribution to the film. The actor penned a note on his Instagram and remembered the filmmaker's laughter, passion, enthusiasm and creative spirit. "Sanjay, I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough. I will always remember our time together with so much love for you, your laughter, your passion, that child in you that lit up with every good idea, there was so much more we needed to do together man. This is way too soon. I'm gonna remember you with so much gratitude my friend. I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I'm heartbroken, this was too soon. Strength to the family. Rest in peace, my friend," wrote Hrithik Roshan.

Sanjay , I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough ... I will always remember our time together with so much love for you .. your laughter, your passion , that child in you that lit up with every good idea , there was so much more we needed to do together man , this is way too soon 💔 Im gonna remember you with so much gratitude my friend , I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I'm heartbroken , this was too soon. Strength to the family ... Rest in peace my friend ... — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 31, 2026

Funeral and Career Legacy

The celebrated Bollywood director Sanjay Gupta was laid to rest in Mumbai on Saturday in the presence of several Hindi film celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan and others. Sanjay Gupta, the director of critically acclaimed films like 'Aatish', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Mumbai Saga', 'Jung', 'Kaate' and others, passed away on Saturday morning after sustaining a head injury at his residence in Mumbai. (ANI)