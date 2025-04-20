- Home
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan: Anniversary Amid Divorce Rumors
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most celebrated couples, have often been the subject of public scrutiny. Despite their glamorous appearances and strong bond, rumors of discord have occasionally surfaced. Here, we explore five public moments that fueled speculation about their relationship.
Separate Arrivals at High-Profile Events
One of the most talked-about incidents occurred during a high-profile wedding in 2024. While the Bachchan family arrived together, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen arriving separately. This fueled speculation about tensions within the family, as fans questioned the couple's dynamics.
Airport Appearance Sparks Debate
In early 2025, the couple was spotted at Mumbai airport returning from a vacation. While Abhishek led the way, Aishwarya and Aaradhya followed closely behind. Observers noted the lack of interaction between the couple, leading to renewed discussions about their relationship.
Social Media Posts and Absences
Fans have pointed out inconsistencies in the couple's social media interactions. For instance, Abhishek's absence during Aishwarya's birthday celebrations and separate posts on special occasions have raised eyebrows. These moments have added fuel to the divorce rumors.
Public Demeanor at Family Gatherings
During family events, the couple's body language has often been analyzed. At Aaradhya's school annual day, while they attended together, their interactions appeared formal rather than affectionate. This has led to further speculation about their marital harmony.
Clarifications and Joint Appearances
Despite the rumors, the couple has made efforts to quash speculation. Joint appearances at events and family gatherings have been seen as attempts to dispel divorce rumors. Their dignified public image continues to be a testament to their resilience.