Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, a prominent Bollywood couple, have starred in seven films together throughout their careers. However, despite their individual star power, only two of their joint ventures have achieved box office success.
| Published : Apr 20 2025, 09:14 AM
1 Min read
18
Image Credit : instagram
The couple celebrated their 18th anniversary. They've worked together in 7 films, but only 2 were hits. Let's delve into the details.
28
Image Credit : instagram
Their first film together, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), was a flop, earning 16.30 crore.
38
Image Credit : instagram
Kuch Naa Kaho (2003) was also a flop, earning 13.08 crore.
48
Image Credit : instagram
Dhoom 2 (2006) was a superhit, earning 81 crore.
58
Image Credit : instagram
Umrao Jaan (2006) flopped, earning 19.52 crore.
68
Image Credit : instagram
Guru (2007) was a superhit, earning 83.67 crore.
78
Image Credit : instagram
Sarkar Raj (2008) performed moderately, earning 59 crore.
88
Image Credit : instagram
Raavan (2010) flopped, earning 49.5 crore.
