Abhishek Bachchan found himself blushing as Riteish Deshmukh playfully teased him about the possibility of a second child with Aishwarya Rai.
A resurfaced video featuring Abhishek Bachchan has taken social media by storm, showcasing a lighthearted moment from the show Case Toh Banta Hai. In the clip, Riteish Deshmukh playfully teases Abhishek about having a second child with Aishwarya Rai, leaving the actor visibly blushing.
The Playful Exchange
During the show, Riteish humorously pointed out the pattern of names in the Bachchan family, all starting with the letter 'A'. He cheekily asked Abhishek about the possibility of another addition to the family. Abhishek, caught off guard, responded with a smile, saying, "Umar ka lihaza kiya karo, Riteish. Main tumse bada hoon," adding a touch of humor to the moment.
Fans' Reactions and Speculations
The video has sparked a wave of reactions from fans, with many appreciating Abhishek's candid and humorous reaction. While some viewed it as a lighthearted exchange, others speculated about the couple's plans for the future. Regardless, the clip has become a delightful topic of discussion among Bollywood fans.