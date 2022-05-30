'Heartbreaking': Indian sporting fraternity mourns Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Waala's death

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, Punjab, on Sunday.

Stars from the Indian sporting fraternity have expressed shock over popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's untimely demise after being shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Mansa district on Sunday.

The 27-year-old singer and Congress leader was attacked a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh said that several bullets hit Moose Wala, who was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked. Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told reporters that the singer was brought dead at the civil hospital.

Also read: Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

As per multiple reports, Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed the responsibility for the brutal attack on Punjabi singer Moose Wala. Brar is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Several Indian sporting legends, including 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh and explosive opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, took to Twitter to condole the tragic death of the famous Punjabi singer.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj mourned the loss of Sidhu Moose Wala with a heartfelt post. "In shock and disbelief. Siddhu Moosewala gone to soon. Heartbreaking news Satnam Waheguru May his soul rest in peace," Yuvraj tweeted.

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang had Salman Khan as target in 2018?

Yuvraj's former Team India teammate and Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Dhawan shared a Twitter post to offer condolences. "Shocked, devastated, at a loss for words… RIP #SidhuMoosewala," tweeted Dhawan, who emerged as the leading run-getter for the Punjab-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2022.

Indian hockey team captain Rani Rampal and legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh have also condoled the tragic demise of the celebrated singer. Here's a look at some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site: