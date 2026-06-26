Arjun Kapoor has established himself as one of Bollywood's recognizable stars over the past decade. According to industry estimates, his net worth is believed to be between Rs 75 crore and Rs 90 crore in 2026.

A significant portion of his income comes from acting assignments, brand endorsements, promotional campaigns, and other business collaborations. Reports suggest that he commands approximately Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore for a film, placing him among the higher-paid actors of his generation. His consistent presence in films and advertising campaigns has helped strengthen his financial standing over the years.

A Luxury Lifestyle Defined by Cars and Fashion

Known for his taste for luxury, Arjun Kapoor owns a collection of premium automobiles. Among the most notable is the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, a high-end luxury SUV celebrated for its comfort, advanced features, and performance.

Beyond cars, the actor has built a strong fashion identity. He is frequently seen wearing outfits from global luxury brands such as Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. His style often combines designer pieces with modern streetwear, while accessories like oversized sunglasses and exclusive sneakers have become signature elements of his public image. His fashion choices regularly generate attention among fans and social media followers.