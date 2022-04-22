After KGF 2, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more sites

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After being postponed due to the pandemic, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey finally released today, April 22. The sports drama film, however, was leaked online.

    Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey was released in theatres today, April 22. After getting postponed due to the pandemic. However, within an hour of its premiere, the sports drama film was pirated on Tamilrockers and Telegram. 

    On the other hand, Jersey is a Hindi adaptation of Nani's Telugu film of the same name. Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original film. Despite increased security procedures, the film was leaked on the internet. 
     

    Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

    Previously, Bollywood films such as Radhe, Mumbai Saga, Roohi, and others were leaked on numerous websites.
     

    Allu Entertainment, Dil Raju Productions, Sithara Entertainments, and Brat Films produce Jersey. Apart from Shahid, the film also features Mrunal, who plays Arjun Talwar's wife, and Pankaj Kapur. The film's plot revolves around a cricket fanatic whose hopes of pursuing a career in cricket are realised in his forties thanks to his kid. Also Read: Jersey star Shahid Kapoor gets trolled for 'disrespecting' Mrunal Thakur; take a look

    Shahid has proven his mettle as an actor time and time again, winning hearts with his outstanding performances. The film has received a lot of positive feedback from the audience. Also Read: Is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter engaged? Sara sparks rumours after showing off ring

