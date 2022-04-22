Is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter engaged? Sara sparks rumours after showing off ring

Rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titians' star Shubman Gill, the couple is widely spoken about on social media. And Sara Tendulkar's latest reel in which a ring dazzles on her engagement finger has left fans wondering if she's said 'Yes' to Gill.

Image Credit: Sara Tendulkar Instagram

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali's daughter, Sara, has won the hearts of millions with her smile, flawless skin and bubbly demeanour. From time to time, Sara has won her fans over with stunning photos and videos on Instagram. However, her latest Instagram reel has sparked engagement rumours as Sara is seen wearing a gold and diamond ring on her ring finger.

Image Credit: Shubman Gill Instagram (L); Sara Tendulkar Instagram (R)

Rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titians' star Shubman Gill, the couple is widely spoken about on social media. And Sara Tendulkar's latest reel in which a ring dazzles on her engagement finger has left fans wondering if she's said 'Yes' to Gill. Although neither Sara nor Shubman have confirmed their relationship status, fans absolutely dote the couple.

Image Credit: Sara Tendulkar Instagram

In the latest Instagram reel, Sara Tendulkar is also seen flaunting her flawless skin and enchanting smile with Atif Aslam's 'Darasal' playing in the background.

Image Credit: Sara Tendulkar Instagram

From showing off her tresses and applying gorgeous pink lipstick to wearing a Chanel perfume to a ring on her engagement finger - Sara is seen wowing her fans with that pretty smile amidst beautiful cherry blossoms, sporting a purple crop top paired with a white satin shirt. And fans are going gaga over not just her glamourous avatar but also that ring on the special finger.

Image Credit: Yogen Shah

Sara Tendulkar was also spotted on Thursday at Bandra's Mizu, where she stunned shutterbugs with a classic black one-piece. Paired with simple plain Jane flats, Sara looks absolutely gorgeous in her LBD.

Image Credit: Yogen Shah

However, more than her ever-appealing smile and flawless skin, the ring that was spotted in her Instagram reel earlier can be seen on her finger if one sees it closely.

Image Credit: Yogen Shah and Sara Tendulkar Instagram