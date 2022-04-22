Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jersey star Shahid Kapoor gets trolled for 'disrespecting' Mrunal Thakur; take a look

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has received a lot of backlash for being 'disrespectful' to his Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur.

    Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor were recently photographed at the premiere of Jersey. While posing for the paparazzi, Shahid's treatment of Mrunal was deemed 'disrespectful' by fans. Take a look at the video:
     

    Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, both from Jersey, have been touring the country to promote their film. They were recently photographed in the city for a YRF screening of Jersey.
     

    Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, received a lot of backlash for being 'disrespectful' to his co-star. Mrunal Thakur was seen posing for the paparazzi in a video that has gone viral. Shahid Kapoor was about to leave when he noticed Mrunal posing.

    Mrunal was forced to pose with Shahid by the photographers. The actress from Kumkum Bhagya allegedly imagined they'd pose together. On the other hand, Shahid became goofy and made a victory sign while posing. Mrunal also joined him. Later, he was spotted walking toward the automobile on his own.
     

    Shahid's treatment of Mrunal has enraged the internet. They thought it was impolite. One netizen commented, "No respect for co actor ..shahid kapoor does." Mrunal was going to take Shahid's hand as he walked away, but Shahid was too quick to notice. 
     

    "Badtameez he deserve tbi Kareena ne isko chhoda," a comment read. While someone said that Mira Rajput may have given him 'gaffe'. Also Read: Check out Deepika Padukone’s latest closet; from lacy dresses to Indian sarees

    Meanwhile, Mrunal recently said that he works with everyone in Shahid's family. In Toofan, the actress collaborated with Supriya Pathak. She had the opportunity to collaborate with Shahid and Pankaj Kapur in Jersey. Ishaan Khatter, Shahid's younger brother, will be in her next film, Pippa. Mrunal gushed about the group, saying she had gained a lot from working with them. Also Read: Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul to move in with Athiya Shetty in their new home?

