Jersey star Shahid Kapoor gets trolled for 'disrespecting' Mrunal Thakur; take a look

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has received a lot of backlash for being 'disrespectful' to his Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor were recently photographed at the premiere of Jersey. While posing for the paparazzi, Shahid's treatment of Mrunal was deemed 'disrespectful' by fans. Take a look at the video:



Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, both from Jersey, have been touring the country to promote their film. They were recently photographed in the city for a YRF screening of Jersey.



Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, received a lot of backlash for being 'disrespectful' to his co-star. Mrunal Thakur was seen posing for the paparazzi in a video that has gone viral. Shahid Kapoor was about to leave when he noticed Mrunal posing.

Mrunal was forced to pose with Shahid by the photographers. The actress from Kumkum Bhagya allegedly imagined they'd pose together. On the other hand, Shahid became goofy and made a victory sign while posing. Mrunal also joined him. Later, he was spotted walking toward the automobile on his own.



Shahid's treatment of Mrunal has enraged the internet. They thought it was impolite. One netizen commented, "No respect for co actor ..shahid kapoor does." Mrunal was going to take Shahid's hand as he walked away, but Shahid was too quick to notice.



"Badtameez he deserve tbi Kareena ne isko chhoda," a comment read. While someone said that Mira Rajput may have given him 'gaffe'.