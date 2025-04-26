Image Credit : our own

Trolls Target Adnan Amid Security Push

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to Chief Ministers to identify and remove any Pakistani nationals overstaying in India, social media saw a flurry of reactions. One user on X (formerly Twitter) sarcastically asked, “What about Adnan Sami?”

Adnan, never one to shy away from calling out online hate, fired back with a sharp reply. Quoting the troll’s post, he wrote, “Who’s going to tell this illiterate idiot,” followed by a laughing emoji—brushing off the comment with both wit and clarity.