Adnan Sami shuts down trolls questioning his citizenship after the Pahalgam attack, reaffirming his loyalty to India and calling out online hate with wit.
In the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives, national security has become a dominant topic across the country. Among the many ripple effects of the tragedy, one unexpected spotlight fell on singer Adnan Sami, who found himself targeted by online trolls questioning his Indian citizenship.
Trolls Target Adnan Amid Security Push
Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to Chief Ministers to identify and remove any Pakistani nationals overstaying in India, social media saw a flurry of reactions. One user on X (formerly Twitter) sarcastically asked, “What about Adnan Sami?”
Adnan, never one to shy away from calling out online hate, fired back with a sharp reply. Quoting the troll’s post, he wrote, “Who’s going to tell this illiterate idiot,” followed by a laughing emoji—brushing off the comment with both wit and clarity.
Who’s going to tell this illiterate idiot!!😂 https://t.co/OoH4w5iPQ3
— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 25, 2025
Citizenship and Loyalty: A Settled Matter
The trolling spree included accusations of being a "Pakistani agent" and references to other Pakistani celebrities. However, Adnan’s Indian citizenship is not up for debate—he officially became an Indian citizen in 2016 after being stateless for over a year. His application, initially rejected twice, was finally approved by the Indian government, recognizing his emotional and cultural alignment with the country.
In past interviews, Adnan has been transparent about his journey and challenges, stating that his decision to stay in India had nothing to do with politics or money. “I’m a musician, not a politician,” he once remarked.
Standing Strong with India
Despite criticism, Adnan Sami remains firm in his support for India. Over the years, he has consistently used his platform to express gratitude and affection for the country he now calls home—silencing doubters with his actions, not just his words.