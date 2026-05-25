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Kal Ho Naa Ho to Shershaah: 7 Blockbuster Films Produced by Karan Johar That Became Bollywood Classics
As Karan Johar turns 54, here’s a look at seven iconic films he produced but didn’t direct. From Kal Ho Naa Ho to Shershaah, these movies shaped modern Bollywood and launched talented filmmakers
Karan Johar
While Karan Johar is often at the centre of Bollywood debates surrounding nepotism, fashion statements, and celebrity gossip, his contribution to Indian cinema as a producer remains undeniable. Over the years, the filmmaker has backed several memorable projects that not only entertained audiences but also introduced fresh directorial voices to mainstream Hindi cinema.
As Karan Johar celebrates his 54th birthday on May 27, here’s a look at seven iconic films produced by him that were directed by other filmmakers and went on to leave a lasting impact on audiences.
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of Bollywood’s most emotional romantic dramas, Kal Ho Naa Ho was produced and written by Karan Johar, while Nikkhil Advani made his directorial debut with the film. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the film beautifully explored friendship, love and sacrifice, becoming a timeless favourite among movie lovers.
Dostana
Where To Watch: Netflix
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana stood out for bringing conversations around homosexuality into mainstream Bollywood cinema. Featuring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, the film blended comedy with progressive themes and became a major commercial success.
Wake Up Sid
Where to watch: Netflix
Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Wake Up Sid marked a turning point in coming-of-age storytelling in Bollywood. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma and followed the journey of a carefree young man discovering responsibility and purpose in life.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Where to watch: Netflix
A modern Bollywood classic, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani explored friendship, ambition, heartbreak and self-discovery through the lives of four close friends. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, the film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. Its music, dialogues and emotional depth continue to resonate with audiences even today.
Kapoor & Sons
Where To Watch: Netflix
Directed by Shakun Batra, Kapoor & Sons broke away from the glossy image usually associated with Dharma Productions. The family drama featured Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film earned praise for its realistic portrayal of dysfunctional family relationships and its sensitive handling of sexuality in mainstream cinema.
Badrinath Ki Dulhaniyaa
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Backed by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania combined romance, humour and social messaging. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, the film addressed themes of gender equality and women’s independence while maintaining its mass entertainment appeal.
Shershaah
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah emerged as one of the most acclaimed war dramas in recent years. Produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner, the film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, the movie was appreciated for its emotional storytelling, patriotic spirit and realistic depiction of war.
Karan Johar Birthday
As Karan Johar celebrates his 54th birthday on May 27, here’s a look at seven iconic films produced by him that were directed by other filmmakers and went on to leave a lasting impact on audiences.
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