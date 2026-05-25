While Karan Johar is often at the centre of Bollywood debates surrounding nepotism, fashion statements, and celebrity gossip, his contribution to Indian cinema as a producer remains undeniable. Over the years, the filmmaker has backed several memorable projects that not only entertained audiences but also introduced fresh directorial voices to mainstream Hindi cinema.

As Karan Johar celebrates his 54th birthday on May 27, here’s a look at seven iconic films produced by him that were directed by other filmmakers and went on to leave a lasting impact on audiences.