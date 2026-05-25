On Karan Johar's birthday, designer Manish Malhotra shared a heartfelt note and a behind-the-scenes video of KJo's debut Met Gala look. The video captures their 30-year friendship and the creation of the memorable ensemble.

Manish Malhotra's Heartfelt Birthday Post for Karan Johar

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has penned a heartfelt note for his longtime friend and collaborator Karan Johar, extending birthday wishes. Manish shared a never-before-seen glimpse of the entire process that went behind Karan Johar's debut Met Gala appearance. Reflecting on working together for 30 years now, Manish wrote, "This video is about the Showstopper Appearance of Karan's at TheMetGala 2026 but it's also shows our friendship and also our comfort of working together for 30 years... many super hit films, many meals and travel together and discussions of films and life and all the most important red carpet apperances... candid, honest to each other is what we have been."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Extending his birthday greetings to the filmmaker, Manish further added, "Happy Birthday dearest @karanjohar i cherish our friendship and we celebrate it every day .. lots and lots of love to you and wish you only the best and you know that."

The video captures various moments, beginning with designing his ensemble, the fittings, brainstorming on the look, and much more. An overwhelmed Karan could be seen, delighted and visibly impressed with Manish Malhotra's creation. The video quickly grabbed the internet's attention, with many wishing Karan Johar on his birthday. Actor Malaika Arora also praised Karan's Met Gala ensemble and commented, "N wat an awesome look."

Decoding Karan Johar's Debut Met Gala Ensemble

Earlier this month, Karan Johar made a striking debut at the Met Gala in an ensemble destined to be remembered for years to come. Karan brought to life his interpretation of the "Costume Art" theme--and the dress code of "fashion is art" in a Manish Malhotra creation.

The ensemble, designed by Manish Malhotra, draws its visual language directly from the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, interpreting the master's iconic command of drape, light, and ornament through contemporary couture. The silhouette is rooted in classical Indian drapery, restructured with a precision that allows fabric to move with the body without losing its sculptural authority.

The garment draws from some of Varma's most iconic works, among them - Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa - each painting selected not for spectacle, but for the quiet emotional truth it carries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

What sets the look apart is its surface: hand-painted detailing executed in gold by traditional artisans, applied directly onto the garment as a painter would work on canvas. Notably, Karan became India's first filmmaker to attend the prestigious Met Gala.

Besides Karan, India's Isha Ambani, Manish Malhotra, and Ananya Birla also marked their presence at fashion's biggest night in Hollywood. (ANI)