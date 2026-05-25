Hera Pheri 3 exit rumours involving Paresh Rawal have gone viral again, but reports suggest the claims are based on an old 2025 story. No new confirmation has been issued by makers, easing fan concerns.

Reports claiming that Hera Pheri 3 has lost Paresh Rawal once again as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte have gone viral on social media, creating confusion among fans. The news suggested that the actor had quit the project and returned his signing amount, leading to widespread concern about the future of the much-awaited comedy franchise.

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Old 2025 report resurfaces as new claim

A closer look at the viral claims reveals that the information is not new. The same report had originally surfaced in May 2025 and has now been reshared online as fresh news in 2026. Entertainment sources clarified that the details circulating are recycled content from earlier coverage, which had already created a buzz last year.

The report mentioned contract-related discussions, including a signing amount and payment structure, which were part of the earlier dispute. However, no new development has been confirmed by the makers or the actors involved, indicating that the current viral posts are based on outdated information.

Previous dispute between production and actor

Earlier reports had suggested that Akshay Kumar’s production company, Cape of Good Films, had raised concerns after Paresh Rawal allegedly exited the project. The matter reportedly involved financial terms and payment schedules, which led to temporary legal discussions between both sides before being settled later.

According to those older reports, the issue was eventually resolved, and the actor was said to have re-engaged with the franchise. However, none of these claims reflect any fresh confirmation regarding his current involvement or exit from the film.

Fans react as confusion clears

The resurfaced rumours caused panic among fans of the iconic trio featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. However, industry insiders suggest there is no new update confirming any departure from the project.

Given Baburao’s cult popularity, fans continue to hope that the character will return whenever Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors. For now, reports indicate that the viral claims are based on old information, offering relief to audiences awaiting the film’s official progress.