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Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 4: Adivi Sesh Film Sees Expected Monday Dip After Steady Weekend; Collects THIS
Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 4: Dacoit: A Love Story has entered its crucial weekday phase after a steady opening weekend. With collections dipping on Monday, the Adivi Sesh starrer now faces the real test of sustaining momentum at the box office
Opening Weekend Sets the Tone, Weekday Dip Begins
Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, began its theatrical run on a decent note. The film collected ₹6.55 crore on Friday, followed by ₹6.85 crore on Saturday and ₹6.40 crore on Sunday, indicating modest but stable growth over the weekend.
However, as expected with most releases, the film saw a drop once weekdays kicked in. According to Sacnilk, it earned ₹2.70 crore on its first Monday, taking the total domestic collection to ₹22.50 crore. While the dip is not alarming, it clearly signals the start of the film’s real box office test.
Regional Performance and Box Office Targets
Despite a simultaneous release in Telugu and Hindi, the film is reportedly performing stronger in the Telugu market, which has helped maintain its overall numbers.
At its current pace, Dacoit is on track to surpass the lifetime earnings of HIT: The Second Case (₹25.92 crore) soon. However, it still has a considerable climb ahead to match the benchmark set by Major (₹41.03 crore), another notable film headlined by Adivi Sesh.
The coming weekdays will be crucial in determining whether the film can sustain enough momentum to bridge that gap.
Mixed Reviews but Strong Industry Support
Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under Annapurna Studios, the film has received mixed critical responses.
The cast also includes prominent names like Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Atul Kulkarni.
Interestingly, actor Nani openly praised the film on social media, calling it a “blockbuster with all heart” and lauding both the performances and technical aspects. Such endorsements may help boost word-of-mouth in the coming days.
Originally delayed due to competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which continues to dominate, Dacoit now relies heavily on sustained audience interest to hold its ground.
ALSO READ: Dacoit: A Love Story Day 2 Box Office: Adivi Sesh Starrer Holds Strong Against Dhurandhar 2
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