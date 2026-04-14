Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, began its theatrical run on a decent note. The film collected ₹6.55 crore on Friday, followed by ₹6.85 crore on Saturday and ₹6.40 crore on Sunday, indicating modest but stable growth over the weekend.

However, as expected with most releases, the film saw a drop once weekdays kicked in. According to Sacnilk, it earned ₹2.70 crore on its first Monday, taking the total domestic collection to ₹22.50 crore. While the dip is not alarming, it clearly signals the start of the film’s real box office test.