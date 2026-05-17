Siddharth lauded wife Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes 2026 red carpet look, exclaiming 'W.O.W.'. The actress wore a custom lime-green Tony Ward Couture gown, which garnered massive praise online for its striking design and old-Hollywood glamour.

A Couture Masterpiece Hydari made a strong style statement at Cannes 2026 in a custom lime-green creation by Tony Ward Couture. The ensemble featured a structured asymmetrical bodice, a dramatic flowing train, and a daring thigh-high slit. The sweeping cape silhouette added a touch of old-Hollywood glamour while maintaining a contemporary edge.The couture look featured sculptural one-shoulder detailing with cosmic-inspired accents around the bodice, creating movement and dimension under the camera flashes. The fluid drape of the gown balanced the structured silhouette, while the sweeping train added dramatic flair to the red-carpet moment.View this post on Instagram A post shared by TONY WARD (@tonywardcouture)The actress attended the screening of El Ser Querido by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen, where her appearance drew significant attention from photographers, fashion critics, and fans alike."We're worth it! Cannes state of mind!" Aditi Rao Hydari wrote in her social media post.View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)The official social media handle of Cannes also featured her red carpet appearance.View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Cannes (@festivaldecannes) Social Media Applauds Hydari's appearance received an overwhelmingly positive response on social media. Fans and fashion enthusiasts flooded comment sections with praise, with one user commenting, "stunning!!!!", while another added, "I really loved her gown".The Cannes outing adds another celebrated international fashion moment to Hydari's global style profile. After earlier making headlines for her elegant sari appearance on the French Riviera, the actor switched to a bold couture statement for this red-carpet appearance. On the Work Front On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the film 'Gandhi Talks', which also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. She will be next seen in the Prime Video project 'Welcome to Khoya Mahal'.(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bollywood actor Siddharth couldn't hold back his admiration for wife Aditi Rao Hydari after her striking appearance on the red carpet at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actor shared a snapshot of Hydari walking up the iconic red steps on his Instagram Stories and captioned it with a succinct "W.O.W.", as the actress' high-fashion look quickly gained traction online.Hydari made a strong style statement at Cannes 2026 in a custom lime-green creation by Tony Ward Couture. The ensemble featured a structured asymmetrical bodice, a dramatic flowing train, and a daring thigh-high slit. The sweeping cape silhouette added a touch of old-Hollywood glamour while maintaining a contemporary edge.The couture look featured sculptural one-shoulder detailing with cosmic-inspired accents around the bodice, creating movement and dimension under the camera flashes. The fluid drape of the gown balanced the structured silhouette, while the sweeping train added dramatic flair to the red-carpet moment.View this post on Instagram A post shared by TONY WARD (@tonywardcouture)The actress attended the screening of El Ser Querido by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen, where her appearance drew significant attention from photographers, fashion critics, and fans alike."We're worth it! Cannes state of mind!" Aditi Rao Hydari wrote in her social media post.View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)The official social media handle of Cannes also featured her red carpet appearance.View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Cannes (@festivaldecannes)Hydari's appearance received an overwhelmingly positive response on social media. Fans and fashion enthusiasts flooded comment sections with praise, with one user commenting, "stunning!!!!", while another added, "I really loved her gown".The Cannes outing adds another celebrated international fashion moment to Hydari's global style profile. After earlier making headlines for her elegant sari appearance on the French Riviera, the actor switched to a bold couture statement for this red-carpet appearance.On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the film 'Gandhi Talks', which also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. She will be next seen in the Prime Video project 'Welcome to Khoya Mahal'.(ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source