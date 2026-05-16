Bollywood divas are making a statement at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival by embracing Indian tradition. Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi turned heads in elegant sarees, showcasing heritage and craftsmanship on the French Riviera's global stage.

Ever since the 2026 Cannes Film Festival kicked off, Bollywood divas have been turning heads with their stunning fashion statements at the prestigious global event. From Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, to Aditi Rao Hydari, one common thread tying their looks together is a graceful tribute to Indian tradition.

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Aditi Rao Hydari's Saree Statement

On Saturday, Aditi shared stunning pictures from the French Riviera. In the images, Aditi could be seen exuding grace in a saree that she paired with a choker necklace. Her hair, styled in a braid, and flawlessly done makeup elevated her entire look.

"Wearing a saree... the traditional way. Revolutionary, I know," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Huma Qureshi in Banarasi Weave

Huma was also seen in a saree. She turned heads in a traditional Banarasi saree that celebrated Indian craftsmanship on a global stage. The 39-year-old actor shared a series of photographs on Instagram, showcasing herself in a muted plum-hued saree featuring intricate gold zari work. She completed the look with gold temple jewellery and minimal makeup, blending traditional elegance with contemporary styling.

Sharing her thoughts on the ensemble, Qureshi wrote, "From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera. "

Reflecting on the significance of the attire, she added, "There's something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time."

"What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once," the actor said, referring to the blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern design elements in the saree. (ANI)