Superstar Salman Khan’s SKV plans a Rs 10,000 crore integrated township in Telangana, featuring residences, offices, luxury hotels, entertainment, sports facilities, and a film studio, aiming to create a world-class city living experience.

Superstar Salman Khan’s company, Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited (SKV), has announced plans for a massive Rs 10,000 crore integrated township in Telangana, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government. Spread over 500 acres, the project will offer residential, business, entertainment, and sports facilities, aiming to redefine city living with a world-class experience.

Features of SKV's Township

According to SKV, the township will feature mixed-use spaces including offices, retail outlets, branded residences, luxury hotels, and large entertainment complexes. It will also include extensive sports and recreation facilities, such as a championship-level golf course, racecourse, shooting range, and other world-class sports amenities. A state-of-the-art film studio will be part of the project, positioning Telangana as a key hub for media and entertainment production.

SKV Project: A World-Class Destination

The township is envisioned as a world-class destination that will boost economic growth, generate large-scale employment, attract tourism, and support Telangana’s long-term urban development goals. SKV expressed gratitude to the state government for its cooperation and for recognizing the potential of such a landmark project. A picture of the agreement has also surfaced, highlighting this significant milestone.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film

On the film front, Salman recently wrapped up the 19th season of ‘Bigg Boss’, with Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner. He is now busy completing his next movie, ‘Battle of Galwan’, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The teaser for this action-packed film, based on true events, is set to release on December 27.