Amid all the divorce rumours, word is that Vijay and Sangeetha might patch up for their kids and his political future. This could be a huge game-changer for his political career.
A knife thrown at Thalapathy's crown?!
Just as Vijay, now known as 'Thalapathy' in Tamil Nadu politics, is gearing up for his journey with Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, news of a crack in his personal life shook everyone. Rumours of a divorce petition at the Chengalpattu court after 25 years of marriage became a weapon for his rivals and a shock for his fans.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
A dramatic 'climax' twist
But now, sources say a dramatic 'climax' twist is unfolding. 'Ego' can destroy families, but in Vijay's case, his love for his children has made him toss it aside. People say his responsibility as a father to Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha has finally kicked in.
The political chess game begins!
With an eye on the 2026 assembly elections, Vijay is making his moves. He knows that personal life controversies can damage his political image. So, behind-the-scenes talks for a compromise have intensified. Kollywood insiders whisper that while a ₹250 crore settlement was discussed, both sides have agreed that family is more important than money.
The ego war gets tossed in the bin!
Old videos of Sangeetha with actor Ajith's family are now going viral. Vijay's silence on the matter seems like a quiet signal of peace. It looks like he might ditch the 'ego', not just on screen but in real life too, for his kids and his political career. Everyone is expecting a 'mass' re-entry.
Astrology says things will change!
Meanwhile, Sangeetha's father, a London-based businessman from Maharashtra, is reportedly acting as a bridge between the two. Secret talks are on to postpone or cancel the court hearing scheduled for April 20. Astrologers are also predicting that as per Vijay's horoscope, things are about to change for the better.
The latest hot update!
Considering the release of his film 'Janayugam' and the upcoming elections, 'Thalapathy' is now ready for a mega-reconciliation. That's the latest hot update doing the rounds!
