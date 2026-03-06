On her 29th birthday, Janhvi Kapoor is celebrated as a style icon. Her fashion journey is marked by viral moments like the 'wet saree' at Cannes, a peacock lehenga, and archival YSL, blending Gen Z edge with tributes to her mother, Sridevi.

From the moment she stepped into the spotlight, Janhvi Kapoor hasn't just walked red carpets, she has owned them with a sartorial flair that blends Gen Z edge with the timeless grace of a cinematic legacy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As she celebrates her 29th birthday today, the 'Homebound' star has officially cemented her status as a global style icon, moving effortlessly from viral "wet sarees" to archival masterpieces. Whether she is channelling her late mother Sridevi's iconic elegance or pushing the boundaries of modern Indianwear with sculpted breastplates, Janhvi's fashion journey is a masterclass in evolution.

Janhvi's Most Viral Fashion Moments

Here are her most viral fashion moments.

1. The viral "wet saree" tribute at Cannes 2025

1. The viral "wet saree" tribute at Cannes 2025 Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor Perhaps her most talked-about look to date, Janhvi brought a literal wave of nostalgia to the French Riviera in a Di Petsa "dripping" saree. The ivory ensemble, which mimicked a soaked-drape aesthetic, was a poignant homage to Sridevi's legendary rain-drenched scenes from Chandni and Mr. India. Styled with a choker featuring purple jewels and a massive emerald, this look was the ultimate blend of Bollywood history and postmodern high fashion.

2. The mermaid style peacock lehenga

2. The mermaid style peacock lehenga at the Ambani Sangeet Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor For the high-profile sangeet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Janhvi dazzled in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga inspired by the peacocks of Jamnagar. Her ethnic wear celebrates Indian craftsmanship while maintaining a youthful, modern silhouette.

3. Redefining the "desi girl" at TIFF 2025

3. Redefining the "desi girl" at TIFF 2025 Image courtesy: @ritukumarhq At the Toronto International Film Festival, Janhvi turned heads by reimagining traditional silhouettes. Her Ritu Kumar ensemble-featuring a golden zardozi-embroidered blazer paired with chic capris and heels inspired by Kolhapuri chappals- shook up the standard red-carpet formula. It was a bold statement that traditional Indian craft can be both edgy and globally relevant.

4. The rose-coloured debut at Cannes

4. The rose-coloured debut at Cannes Image courtesy: @taruntahiliani Her official Cannes red carpet debut was a masterclass in soft, feminine power. She wore a custom Tarun Tahiliani rose-colored gown crafted from real handwoven tissue from Banaras. The look featuring a ghoonghat-inspired veil and a structured corset. Janhvi exuded princess vibes. Many fans even said that her look reminded them of her mother and late actress Sridevi.

5. The Cobalt Blue festive maximalist moment

5. The Cobalt Blue festive maximalist moment Image courtesy: @jigyam Kicking off the 2025 wedding season, Janhvi opted for a vibrant cobalt blue Jigya Patel ghaghara. Layered with Patola and Parsi gara embroidery, the outfit featured Basra pearls and metallic coin detailing.

6. Archival Glamour: The 1975 YSL Debut

6. Archival Glamour: The 1975 YSL Debut Image courtesy: @rheakapoor Proving she has an eye for vintage luxury, Janhvi stunned in an archival Yves Saint Laurent gown from the 1975 Rive Gauche collection during her Cannes debut. The black halter dress, featuring a dramatic trailing scarf, was paired with contemporary Miu Miu racer sunglasses- a perfect example of her retro-meets-modern style manifesto.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Peddi'. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled for release on April 30. (ANI)