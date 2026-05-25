Kriti Sanon to Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood Actors Who Run Successful Businesses
From Kriti Sanon to Salman Khan, many Bollywood stars have expanded beyond acting into business. They have launched successful brands in wellness, health, and lifestyle, showing strong entrepreneurial success.
Celebs Successful Entrepreneurs
Many versatile Bollywood stars have successfully entered the business world. They are launching health and wellness brands and leading big projects, showing off their amazing business skills. Let's take a look at some stars who have created their own space with smart business ideas.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif launched her brand, Kay Beauty, which has become a big name in the beauty world. It focuses on wellness and natural beauty. The brand follows Katrina's own belief in feeling confident inside and out, offering products for self-care that make people feel powerful and glowing.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt started Ed-a-Mamma, a brand for children that teaches them about living in an eco-friendly way. The brand sells sustainable clothes and books about nature, helping kids get closer to the environment. It mixes fun, style, and learning to inspire a green lifestyle from a young age.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan's brand, Being Human, mixes fashion with doing good for society. The Salman Khan Foundation launched it in 2012. The brand helps with education and healthcare in poor areas. It sells stylish products and uses the money to make a real difference in communities.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon is a star both on-screen and in business. She started 'The Tribe India' for fitness and 'Hyphen' for skincare that focuses on self-care. Not just that, she also launched her own production house, 'Blue Butterfly Films', showing her deep love and commitment to cinema.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh has turned her passion for wellness into several businesses. She is a co-owner of 'Newkind', which sells comfy period care products, and 'NewBoo', which makes biodegradable nappies. She also runs a restaurant called 'Arambam' that serves healthy Indian food made with millets, pushing for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.