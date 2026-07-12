After months of legal battles, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the CBFC with 12 modifications. The H. Vinoth directorial is a remake of Telugu film 'Bhagavanth Kesari'.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay's much-awaited final film, 'Jana Nayagan,' is finally set to head to theatres after clearing its long certification battle. The makers on Saturday confirmed that the H. Vinoth directorial has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), following compliance with 12 modifications suggested by the board. The announcement was made through a new poster shared on social media, with the makers writing, "See you soon in theatres nanba and nanbis. Jana Nayagan censored A." In a notable first, the production house also referred to Vijay as "The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu... C. Joseph Vijay" in its promotional material. View this post on Instagram While the makers have confirmed that the film will release in theatres soon, they are yet to announce an official release date.

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Certification Battle and Legal Hurdles

The certification marks the end of months of legal and regulatory hurdles faced by the film. 'Jana Nayagan' was originally slated for a Pongal release on January 9 but ran into trouble after the CBFC withheld certification, citing concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments. The matter subsequently reached the courts. A single-judge bench had directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate, offering temporary relief to the makers. However, the CBFC challenged the order before a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the earlier ruling on January 9. Following the setback, the producers approached the Supreme Court seeking an urgent stay on the High Court's order.

Online Leak Controversy

The film also courted controversy after portions of it were allegedly leaked online ahead of its release. KVN Productions had issued a public appeal urging viewers not to watch or circulate the leaked footage, stating that in some cases, nearly the entire film had been illegally shared. The banner also confirmed that strict legal action was being initiated against those responsible.

About 'Jana Nayagan'

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E. Ragav and production design by V. Selvakumar. It is the official remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari (2023), which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela. (ANI)