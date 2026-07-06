Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi criticised an X user defending accused Siya Goyal in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, saying forced marriage cannot justify alleged criminal behaviour. She said there were legal options available and no culture can excuse violence.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slammed a social media user attempting to justify the alleged actions of Siya Goyal in the Ketan Agarwal murder case by citing forced marriage. Calling such arguments unacceptable, the actor said that no culture or personal circumstances can be invoked to justify alleged criminal behaviour.

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The controversy erupted after an X user argued that if Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, had been living in the US or Europe, they could have been in a live-in relationship and Ketan Agarwal would never have been part of the equation. The user added that "forced marriage is wrong."

Reacting to the post, Suchitra said that even if Siya had been pressured into marriage, she had several legal and personal options available instead of allegedly resorting to violence.

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Suchitra said on X, “No culture can justify criminal behaviour. Shame on you and everyone who is trying to defend such illegal actions. She could have ran away, she could have eloped, she could have launched a complaint against her family too to push her into marriage against her permission. But to pre plot and force her fiance to death down a cliff- that is the thinking of a psychopath (sic)."

Ketan Agarwal died during a trek at Lohagad Fort on June 18. While the incident was initially treated as an accidental fall, the investigation later took a different turn after police allegedly uncovered evidence suggesting that his death may have been planned.

Investigators have alleged that the conspiracy involved Ketan's fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Both have been arrested in connection with the case and remanded to judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against them are yet to be proven in court.

The alleged conspiracy involves a pre-planned plot by Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, to kill her businessman fiance, Ketan Agarwal, because she was unwilling to proceed with their upcoming marriage.

The duo reportedly rehearsed the crime at Lohagad Fort a day prior, and during a subsequent trek, Siya gave a pre-arranged signal to Chetan to push Ketan off the cliff while ensuring she remained safely out of his grasp. Siya initially attempted to mislead investigators by framing the murder as a tragic slipping accident.

Who is Suchitra Krishnamoorthi?

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is an actor, singer, writer and painter, best known for playing Anna opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. She later released pop albums including Dole Dole and Dum Tara, wrote the memoir Drama Queen, and has also exhibited her paintings through several solo shows. She was last seen in the 2024 film Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy.