Ajay Devgn celebrated wife Kajol's 52nd birthday with a playful Instagram post, humorously noting his 'best jokes have had the same audience'. The heartfelt tribute was praised by fans, highlighting the couple's strong and humour-filled bond.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn celebrated wife and actor Kajol's birthday with a playful yet heartfelt social media tribute, highlighting their long-standing relationship and shared moments of laughter. Kajol, who turned 52 on August 5, received a special birthday message from Ajay, who shared a candid picture of the couple along with a humorous caption.

"Turns out my best jokes have had the same audience all these years....Happy birthday, @kajol," Ajay wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The actor's post quickly caught the attention of fans, who appreciated the couple's light-hearted bond and their ability to keep their relationship filled with humour over the years. "And what a beautiful audience it is.. Happy birthday to my favourite actress in Bollywood wishing her joy, happiness and prosperity," commented one of the social media users. Another fan wrote, "Wish you very happy birthday to you @kajol Ma'am love you so much"

A Bollywood Power Couple

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, one of Bollywood's most loved celebrity couples, tied the knot in 1999 after meeting on the sets of the film Hulchul. Over the years, the two actors have often shared glimpses of their personal lives while maintaining a strong presence in the film industry.

Kajol's Celebrated Career

Kajol, daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, made her Bollywood debut with 'Bekhudi', which was released on July 31, 1992, and since then she has been enthralling the audience with her versatile acting.She has given us loads of memorable characters over the years. However, it's her character Simran from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that helped her gain worldwide recognition.

Kajol has built a celebrated career spanning more than three decades, delivering memorable performances in films such as 'Baazigar', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Fanaa' and 'My Name Is Khan'.

The actor continues to explore diverse roles and was recently seen in films including 'Maa' and 'Sarzameen'. She remains one of Hindi cinema's most admired performers, known for her expressive acting and memorable screen presence.

Ajay, meanwhile, continues to be active in films with a career that includes acclaimed performances across action, drama and comedy genres. The couple, who are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug, have frequently shared their affection for each other through public appearances and social media posts. (ANI)