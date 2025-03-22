user
Aamir Khan dating 14-year-old younger Gauri Spratt: Here's how actor's sister Nikhat Hegde reacted

Meta: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan publicly revealed his girlfriend Gauri Spratt the day before his 60th birthday. His sister, Nikhat Hegde, has expressed her feelings regarding her.

Published: Mar 22, 2025, 10:23 AM IST

Aamir Khan has acknowledged his connection with Gauri Spratt. The actor claimed that he and Gauri had known one other for 25 years but had lost contact for a long period. They've been dating for 18 months and have made several public appearances together.

When Aamir revealed his girlfriend to the public during his pre-birthday celebration, he mentioned that his family knows Gauri. Now, the superstar's sister, Nikhat Hegde, has spoken out about their friendship. 


In a recent interview, Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Hegde lauded Gauri Khan, referring to her as a 'achchi insaan'. Nikhat informed Times Applaud Trends, "Hum log bahut khush hain Aamir ke liye aur Gauri ke liye bhi kyunki vo bahut hi achi insaan hain aur hum bahut chahte hain ke ye log dono khush rahein hamesha hamesha. We're very happy for Aamir and Gauri, as she is a great human being. We want them to stay happy always." 

After revealing his relationship, Aamir Khan attended Irfan Pathaan's birthday celebration with his new girlfriend and ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. They all posed for a photograph together. Later, the celebrity made his first public appearance with his fiancée, visiting the Excel headquarters in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the actor Laal Singh Chaddha has notified the media about his connection, "I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was. I have tried to tell her how it will be, the media madness, and prepare her somewhat for it. She isn’t used to it. But we are hoping that you guys will be kind We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better; I won't have to hide things now." Spratt hails from Bangalore, and also has a six-year-old son.

