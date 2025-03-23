user
Chum Darang reacts to dating rumors with Karan Veer Mehra: 'If there’s something in future…'

Chum Darang reacted to dating rumors with Karan Veer Mehra, clarifying their connection is just friendship. She hinted that if things change in the future, people will know more.
 

Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 1:47 PM IST

Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra’s relationship on Bigg Boss 18 captured the audience’s attention. During their time in the house, Karan openly confessed his romantic feelings for Chum. However, Chum hinted at the possibility of reconnecting with her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had a decade-long relationship.

Despite Karan's Valentine's Day confession and fans speculating about their relationship, Chum has denied being romantically involved with him. In an interview, she clarified that their connection is purely friendship and there’s no romantic relationship between them. She added that if anything changes in the future, the public would be informed.

 


Chum also mentioned that she had no intention of faking any love angle on Bigg Boss. She stated that her bond with Karan, along with her friendships with Shilpa Shirodkar and Digvijay Singh Rathee, was entirely organic. Chum emphasized that outside the house, they were still trying to understand where their relationship stands.

