(PHOTOS) Kangana Ranaut turns 39; check out her rare childhood pics

Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has turned 39. On her birthday, check out 10 amazing pictures of her from childhood to now.

Richa Barua
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 1:56 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut, who is also known as the queen of controversy in Bollywood, has reached the age of 39.

Kangana Ranaut was born on March 23, 1986 in the city of Bhambla, which is today known as Surajpur in Himachal Pradesh.


Asha Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut's mother, is a teacher, while her father is a businessman. Kangana Ranaut is the daughter of Asha Ranaut.

There is a sister named Rangoli Chandel who is Kangana Ranaut's older sister, and there is a brother named Akshat.

Chandigarh's DAV School was where Kangana Ranaut received her education. It was a science student who she was.

When Kangana decided to stop attending school, she was in the process of getting ready to take the medical admission exam.

Following her departure from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut relocated to New Delhi when she was sixteen years old.

When she did not take the medical test, her parents stopped providing financial support for her professional endeavours.

Kangana Ranaut began her career as a model in Delhi, then in 2004, she relocated to Mumbai to pursue her profession there.

Kangana's first film was announced in 2004, but she debuted with 'Gangster' in 2006. Kangana has been in 40 films and is now a BJP leader and MP from Mandi.

