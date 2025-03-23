Festival turns tragic in Bengaluru as 100-foot chariot collapse kills 1, injures 4 amid stormy weather (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old man lost his life, and four others sustained injuries after a towering 100-foot-high chariot collapsed during the historic Madduramma temple festival on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

The victim, identified as Lohith, a resident of Hosur in Tamil Nadu, was among the hundreds of devotees participating in the festival at Rayasandra in Parappana Agrahara. According to eyewitnesses, devotees were pulling two chariots toward the temple as part of an annual ritual when disaster struck. Sudden heavy rainfall and powerful winds battered the chariot, causing it to lose stability and topple.

The incident occurred around 6 PM, sending panic among the devotees. Local authorities and police rushed to the spot to assist in rescue efforts.

Also read: 3-year-old girl dies after tree falls on her amid heavy rain in Bengaluru

Confirming the tragedy, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) CK Baba stated, "A 100-foot chariot collapsed during a festival in Anekal, Bengaluru Rural. One person died, and another is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident."

The injured individuals were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving medical attention. Officials said that while adverse weather conditions seem to have played a significant role, they will also examine whether structural weaknesses or lapses in safety measures contributed to the disaster.

The Madduramma temple festival is an age-old tradition, drawing large crowds every year. However, this year’s celebrations turned tragic, leaving the community in mourning.

Chariot-related accidents often take place due to structural failures, overcrowding, or adverse weather. In July 2022, an electric wire mishap during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur led to 11 deaths. These incidents highlight the urgent need for stronger safety measures during religious festivals to prevent such tragedies.

Latest Videos