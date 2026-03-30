Aadu 3 Box Office: Silent South Hit Earns 115% Profit Amid Dhurandhar 2 Buzz
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' is making waves at the box office, and everyone is stunned by its numbers. But amidst all this, we're telling you about another film that released alongside it and has already made a 115% profit.
Aadu 3 Box Office: Silent South Hit Earns 115% Profit Amid Dhurandhar 2 Buzz
Aadu 3's 11th day collection
Jayasurya plays the lead role in 'Aadu 3 - One Last Ride'. The film has held its ground firmly at the box office since day one, standing strong even against the 'Dhurandhar 2' wave. On its 11th day, the film did a business of ₹2.65 crore, showing a solid 16.2% growth in its earnings.
Aadu 3’s box office earnings
Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection
Profit of Aadu 3
About Aadu 3
'Aadu 3' is a Malayalam fantasy-comedy film, written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly produced the film under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company. The movie stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan, Sudhi Koppa, and Harikrishnan in lead roles.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.