5 6 Image Credit : instagram

Profit of Aadu 3

'Aadu 3', the third film in the Aadu franchise, was made on a budget of ₹20 crore. In just 11 days, the film has earned more than double its production cost. Talking about its profit, it has made a 115.05% profit so far. It is the second most profitable Mollywood film of 2026, after 'Prakambanam' which earned a massive 284% profit.