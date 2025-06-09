English

Movie Suggestions: 7 feel-good Malayalam movies for a perfect weekend

entertainment Jun 09 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Social Media
English

Kumbalangi Nights

A touching story about brotherhood, love, and self-discovery, this film beautifully portrays human emotions and relationships.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Premam

A coming-of-age film that follows the protagonist’s journey through love and life, filled with nostalgia and charming moments.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Charlie

An adventurous and visually stunning film that takes you on a journey with a free-spirited traveler, offering a refreshing perspective on life.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Bro Daddy

A lighthearted comedy-drama that explores family dynamics with humor and warmth, making it a perfect feel-good watch.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Bangalore Days

A story of three cousins navigating life in Bangalore, filled with friendship, love, and dreams, making it an emotional yet uplifting film.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Ohm Shanthi Oshaana

A delightful romantic comedy that follows a young woman’s journey to win the heart of the man she loves, packed with humor and charm.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Sunday Holiday

A fun and breezy film that revolves around friendships and life’s unexpected twists, offering a mix of laughter and motivation.

Image credits: Social Media

World Environment Day: Sneak peak into Akshay Kumar's eco home

Movie Suggestions: 7 Inspirational movies for motivation

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: 6 celebs who own homes in Dubai

6 iconic films of Nikhil Siddhartha that everyone must watch