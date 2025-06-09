Movie Suggestions: 7 feel-good Malayalam movies for a perfect weekend

A touching story about brotherhood, love, and self-discovery, this film beautifully portrays human emotions and relationships.
A coming-of-age film that follows the protagonist’s journey through love and life, filled with nostalgia and charming moments.
An adventurous and visually stunning film that takes you on a journey with a free-spirited traveler, offering a refreshing perspective on life.
A lighthearted comedy-drama that explores family dynamics with humor and warmth, making it a perfect feel-good watch.
A story of three cousins navigating life in Bangalore, filled with friendship, love, and dreams, making it an emotional yet uplifting film.
A delightful romantic comedy that follows a young woman’s journey to win the heart of the man she loves, packed with humor and charm.
A fun and breezy film that revolves around friendships and life’s unexpected twists, offering a mix of laughter and motivation.
World Environment Day: Sneak peak into Akshay Kumar's eco home
Movie Suggestions: 7 Inspirational movies for motivation
Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: 6 celebs who own homes in Dubai
6 iconic films of Nikhil Siddhartha that everyone must watch