Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani share magical Goa wedding photos: Check OUT

Kareena and Ranbir's cousin, Aadar Jain, married Alekha Advani in Goa. Most Kapoor families were absent, with only Karisma and Neetu Kapoor in attendance.

Only Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from the Kapoor family were present at the wedding, along with friends.

Aadar Jain is a talented actor, while his wife, Alekha Advani, is a successful entrepreneur, known for her business ventures.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got engaged in November 2024. The entire Kapoor family attended the ceremony, including Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

