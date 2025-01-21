Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani share magical Goa wedding photos: Check OUT

Kareena and Ranbir's cousin, Aadar Jain, married Alekha Advani in Goa. Most Kapoor families were absent, with only Karisma and Neetu Kapoor in attendance.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 9:34 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 9:34 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan's brother-in-law, Aadar Jain, son of Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's aunt, had a white wedding with Alekha Advani in Goa.

Aadar Jain and his bride, Alekha Advani, delighted fans by sharing beautiful photos from their wedding ceremony on social media.

Aadar Jain wore a gray suit with a white shirt, while Alekha Advani wore a white gown for the ceremony.

Aadar Jain, son of Ranbir Kapoor's aunt and uncle, Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, shared wedding photos with the caption, 'The Vow'

Only Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from the Kapoor family were present at the wedding, along with friends.

The photos capture Aadar and Alekha completing their wedding rituals, sharing intimate moments, including a sweet kiss as newlyweds.

Most Kapoor family members, including Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, were absent from the wedding.

Aadar Jain is a talented actor, while his wife, Alekha Advani, is a successful entrepreneur, known for her business ventures.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got engaged in November 2024. The entire Kapoor family attended the ceremony, including Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

