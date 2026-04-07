Located in the upscale Jubilee Hills, Allu Arjun’s Rs 100 crore home stands out for its striking all-white, box-like design. Spread across 8,000 sq ft on a sprawling two-acre plot, the house embraces clean lines, a flat roof, and a clutter-free aesthetic.

Designed by Aamir Sharma of Aamir & Hameeda Associates, the home follows a bold architectural vision—minimal windows in the front, a seamless exterior, and a structure that almost appears to float. The simplicity adds an element of mystery while maintaining functionality and ventilation.

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