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Inside Allu Arjun’s ₹100 Crore Minimalist Mansion Ahead of His 44th Birthday (PHOTO)
Allu Arjun House Tour: As Allu Arjun turns 44 tomorrow, a closer look at his stunning Hyderabad mansion reveals a perfect blend of luxury and minimalism, reflecting the ‘Pushpa’ star’s love for calm, elegant living
A Minimalist ‘Box-Shaped’ Masterpiece in Jubilee Hills
Located in the upscale Jubilee Hills, Allu Arjun’s Rs 100 crore home stands out for its striking all-white, box-like design. Spread across 8,000 sq ft on a sprawling two-acre plot, the house embraces clean lines, a flat roof, and a clutter-free aesthetic.
Designed by Aamir Sharma of Aamir & Hameeda Associates, the home follows a bold architectural vision—minimal windows in the front, a seamless exterior, and a structure that almost appears to float. The simplicity adds an element of mystery while maintaining functionality and ventilation.
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Sunlit Interiors with Warm, Personal Touches
Step inside, and the home transforms into a bright, serene haven. The living room is bathed in natural light, featuring neutral tones, plush seating, indoor plants, and elegant lighting. A separate family area adds a personal dimension with photographs, books, and curated décor.
The kitchen continues the white theme, anchored by a wooden island that doubles as a family gathering spot. The dining space is understated yet refined, ideal for intimate meals with his wife Sneha Reddy and their children.
Playful Kids’ Spaces and a Relaxing Poolside Escape
The children’s rooms bring a burst of color and personality, filled with toys, books, and cheerful décor reflecting young Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan’s vibrant world.
Outside, the home opens up to a tranquil poolside surrounded by greenery and cozy seating areas—perfect for family time and weekend relaxation. Frequently featured on the actor’s social media, these outdoor spaces highlight his preference for peaceful, nature-inspired living.
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