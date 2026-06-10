Legendary director Bharathiraja dies at 85. Tributes poured in from across India, with TN CM Vijay and BJP's Nainar Nagendran offering condolences. Film icons like Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli, and RGV mourned the loss of the cinema pioneer.

Tributes have been pouring in since the passing of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, with notable personalities from the film industry, political sphere, and more remembering the veteran Tamil Nadu director. Joining the line of tributes is Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, who extended condolences to the grieving family. "Today, the great film director Bharathiraja is not here with us anymore. He is the only director who sets his films in rural areas. Actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan acted in his films... All his films were highly successful... I extend my condolences to his family during these difficult times," Nagendran told ANI.

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Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay paid his last respects to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, remembering him as a towering figure whose contribution to Tamil cinema will remain unmatched. The Chief Minister visited the residence of the late director in Chennai and paid homage by garlanding his mortal remains.

Vijay also took to his X account to express his grief over the filmmaker's demise. "Upon learning the news of the passing of Mr. Bharathiraja, the director of Tamil cinema, I am overwhelmed with profound sorrow and grief. Mr. Bharathiraja created several successful films infused with the vibrant essence of rural life, leaving an indelible mark unique to him in the world of Tamil cinema," Vijay wrote.

தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் இயக்குநர் இமயம் திரு. பாரதிராஜா அவர்கள் காலமானார் என்ற செய்தி அறிந்து மிகுந்த மனவேதனையும் துயரமும் அடைந்தேன். கிராமியப் பின்னணியில் வாழ்வியல் உயிரோட்டத்துடன் பல வெற்றிப் படங்களை உருவாக்கி, தமிழ்த் திரைப்பட உலகில் தனக்கென தனி முத்திரை பதித்தவர் இயக்குநர்… — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) June 10, 2026

Film Fraternity Mourns a Pioneer

South Indian actors like Suriya and Rajinikanth also paid their tributes to the filmmaker. Filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, alongside actors Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj, amd Raghava Lawrence took to their social media handles and mourned Bharathiraja's passing.

"Apart from giving India, it's biggest female SUPER STAR #Sridevi, #BharathiRaja blended Satyajit Ray's realism, Mukherjee's characters and Chatterjee's sense of situational comedies in a tremendously rooted cinema of all genres to connect all classes of audiences irrespective of their languages ..A True Auteur," RGV wrote.

Apart from giving India , it’s biggest female SUPER STAR #Sridevi , #BharathiRaja blended Satyajit Ray 's realism, Mukherjee’s characters and Chaterjee’s sense of situational comedies in a tremendously rooted cinema of all genres to connect all classes of audiences irrespective… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 10, 2026

"Bharathiraja garu was a true pioneer who revolutionised cinema with his raw and uncompromising storytelling. Those unforgettable rural narratives, that fearless vision and the authenticity he brought to the screen will live on forever. It was an honour to witness and celebrate his extraordinary body of work and legacy," Rajamouli added.

Chiranjeevi shared a couple of throwback pictures with the late filmmaker, showing the duo sharing a stage.

Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, #Bharathiraja garu. He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of… pic.twitter.com/MdoUfpztji — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 10, 2026

Chiranjeevi, who worked with Bharathiraja in films like 'Puliraju' and 'Aradhana', wrote, "Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, #Bharathiraja garu. He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of hearts and inspired generations of filmmakers."

Mohanlal continued, "A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame. Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja Sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever. Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply missed.

A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame. Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja Sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever. Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply… pic.twitter.com/9yP88mLtCO — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 10, 2026

Actor, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar shared an emotional note remembering the filmmaker's contribution to Indian cinema. The actress, on Wednesday, took to her X account to share she was "devastated" by the loss and described Bharathiraja's passing as a "gloomy cloud" over Tamil cinema.

Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind… pic.twitter.com/p5a6yhn95y — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 10, 2026

"Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja, is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in Tamil cinema," she wrote.

Remembering the 'Iyakkunar Immayam'

Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja passed away in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was 85.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

Some of his most celebrated films include 'Kizhake Pogum Rail,' 'Sigappu Rojakkal,' 'Alaigal Oivathillai,' 'Kaadhal Oviyam', and 'Mudhal Mariyathai,' many of which are regarded as classics today.

His final directorial work was 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal,' a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai. (ANI)