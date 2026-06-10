The teaser for 'Baby Do Die Do' has been released, starring Huma Qureshi as India's first desi hitwoman, Baby KarMarKar. Produced by Saqib Saleem and directed by Nachiket Samant, the film promises a dark, quirky and mysterious world.

The much-awaited teaser of Huma Qureshi starrer 'Baby Do Die Do' has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the dark, quirky and unpredictable world of 'Baby KarMarKar' - described as India's first desi hitwoman.

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Led by Huma in the titular role, the film also stars Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh and Marudhar Shekhawat in pivotal roles. The gritty glimpse traces her story back to childhood while gradually introducing the eclectic mix of characters who inhabit it.

A Glimpse into Baby KarMarKar's World

View this post on Instagram Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the teaser is packed with intrigue, action and mystery. It opens up the world of Baby Karmarkar while revealing almost nothing about the enigmatic hitwoman herself. Amidst the chaos, a woman carrying a striking red umbrella moves through the city unnoticed, leaving behind a trail of questions and keeping the mystery alive.

Filmmakers on Building the Unpredictable Universe

Speaking about the film, producer Saqib Saleem said, "With this teaser, we're finally opening the doors to Baby's world. Beyond the mystery of Baby KarMarKar lies an ensemble of unforgettable characters, each adding a new layer to the story. We're excited for audiences to start connecting the dots and step into this unpredictable universe with us," as per a press release.

Director Nachiket Samant added, "Baby Do Die Do isn't just the story of Baby KarMarKar- it's the story of an entire world that exists around her. This teaser introduces some of the people who make that world so entertaining, unpredictable and mysterious. Every character brings a distinct energy to the narrative, and this is only the beginning of what awaits audiences on July 3."

Director on Huma Qureshi as a Professional Assassin

Samant also opened up on Huma as a professional female assassin. "She kills and disappears into the crowd. That's what's so unique about her- it's as much about the escape as it is about the kill. All the rootedness, Huma brought. It's one thing to write a fantastic character- you still need a solid actor to bring it to life," he said.

Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem under his banner Saleem Siblings in association with Pune 04 Films, 'Baby Do Die Do' promises an unpredictable ride packed with mystery, mayhem and surprises. The film releases in theatres on July 3, 2026. (ANI)