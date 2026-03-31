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Thalapathy Vijay’s Rs 80 Crore Luxury Home in Chennai With 6 Bedrooms, Sea Views, Private Gym and More
Thalapathy Vijay lives in Chennai's posh Neelankarai area, right on Casuarina Drive. This locality is famous for its quiet, sea-facing luxury homes and is a favourite among celebrities.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is a huge star in the Tamil film industry. In a career spanning over two decades, he has starred in more than 64 films.
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Image Credit : instagram
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
The actor is widely recognised for his acting and his work on social causes. Currently living in Chennai, Vijay built this stunning beach house after getting inspired by Tom Cruise's own beach mansion.
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Image Credit : Google
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
Thalapathy Vijay's Neelankarai home perfectly mixes elegance with simplicity, much like the actor himself. The design balances modern architecture with practical, family-friendly features like open spaces, a private gym, a pool, and landscaped gardens. It also has multi-layered security for complete privacy.
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Image Credit : Google
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
Reports suggest Vijay's Neelankarai property is valued at a massive ₹70-80 crores, thanks to its prime location and luxury features. In many interviews, the actor has openly said he admires Tom Cruise's beachfront mansion.
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Image Credit : Google
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
The infrastructure of the Hollywood star's beach house inspired him so much that he created a similar residential frame in Chennai's Neelankarai. You can see how the Indian actor designed his own home, paying a tribute to Tom Cruise's property with its unique checkered trim.
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Image Credit : our own
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
As you come down the lane, the actor's home stands out with its bright look. A large porch and a stone-clad boundary wall mark the entrance. A pre-made gazebo-like structure makes the main entry space look even bigger.
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Image Credit : our own
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
The tall entry gate has small patches of greenery on either side, which adds a nice visual contrast. From the main gate, you can see the actor's huge, beautiful mansion, which is a great example of modern, minimalist design.
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Image Credit : our own
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
While Vijay rarely shares pictures of his home's interiors, sources say it has large living areas and a grand entrance hall. The decor is earthy, the kitchen is modern, and it includes fun zones like a gym and a pool.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
The house features a large living room with modern furniture and high ceilings. A fully-equipped gym shows Vijay's commitment to fitness. The outdoor pool is surrounded by lush greenery, and the bedrooms are designed for comfort with soft colours and lots of natural light. The decor is all about understated elegance, not unnecessary show-off.
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