Thalapathy Vijay (real name: Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar) is one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, especially in the Tamil film industry. Known for his mass appeal, blockbuster films, and massive fan base, he has also recently stepped into politics.

Debuted as a lead actor in 1992. Delivered hits like Ghilli, Mersal, Master, and Leo Among the highest-paid actors in India Founder of political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)

According to his affidavit, Vijay's total assets are valued at ₹404.58 crore. His income for 2024-25 was declared as ₹184 crore.