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Who is Thalapathy Vijay? Meet One Of The Most Influential Celebrities in South India
Thalapathy Vijay Election Affidavit Details: After quitting films, Vijay is now fully focused on politics. He just filed his election affidavit, revealing everything about his wealth—crores in assets, fancy cars, houses, and investments.
Thalapathy Vijay's big bet in the political arena
After quitting cinema, Thalapathy Vijay will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Perambur and Trichy East seats. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies. The state will vote in a single phase on April 23.
Who is Thalapathy Vijay?
Thalapathy Vijay (real name: Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar) is one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, especially in the Tamil film industry. Known for his mass appeal, blockbuster films, and massive fan base, he has also recently stepped into politics.
Debuted as a lead actor in 1992. Delivered hits like Ghilli, Mersal, Master, and Leo Among the highest-paid actors in India Founder of political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)
According to his affidavit, Vijay's total assets are valued at ₹404.58 crore. His income for 2024-25 was declared as ₹184 crore.
Thalapathy's Full-Time Political Entry
Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024
Now actively contesting Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
Contesting from two seats (Perambur & Trichy East)
Released full candidate list for the elections recently
Thalapathy Vijay's Political Buzz & Controversies
Recently booked for violating election rules during the campaign, his party also raised complaints about mismanagement during rallies
Likely Last Film Phase
His upcoming film Jana Nayagan, is highly anticipated for release, facing delays due to censorship and political commitments
Strong Political Agenda
Promising welfare schemes like:
- Monthly financial aid for women
- Free bus travel & LPG cylinders
- Education support for students
Why Vijay is So Popular
- Massive fan base across Tamil Nadu & worldwide.
- Known for social messages and a commercial-cinema mix.
- Strong youth and grassroots connect
- Now building an image as a leader, not just an actor
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