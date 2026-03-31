- Home
- Entertainment
- Thalapathy Vijay Net Worth: TVK Chief Declares His Assets Before Elections; Check Here
Thalapathy Vijay Net Worth: TVK Chief Declares His Assets Before Elections; Check Here
Thalapathy Vijay Election Affidavit Details: After quitting films, Vijay is now fully focused on politics. He just filed his election affidavit, revealing everything about his wealth—crores in assets, fancy cars, houses, and investments
Thalapathy Vijay's big bet in the political arena
After quitting cinema, Thalapathy Vijay will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Perambur and Trichy East seats. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies. The state will vote in a single phase on April 23.
Thalapathy Vijay has assets worth over ₹404 crore
According to his affidavit, Vijay's total assets are valued at ₹404.58 crore. His income for 2024-25 was declared as ₹184 crore. Here's a quick breakdown of his money:
- Cash in hand: ₹2 lakh
- Bank balance: ₹320 crore
- In children's accounts: Around ₹4 lakh
- Wife's bank balance: ₹10.43 crore
Thalapathy's investments worth crores for his wife
The affidavit reveals that Thalapathy Vijay has made significant investments for his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Here are the details:
- ₹25 crore FD in Indian Bank
- ₹40 crore FD in Axis Bank
- ₹20 crore FD in HDFC Bank
- 391 sovereign gold ornaments
Thalapathy Vijay has a fantastic collection of luxury cars
Thalapathy Vijay owns several expensive cars, including a Toyota Lexus worth nearly ₹3 crore. The total value of his vehicles is estimated at ₹7.45 crore. Here's a look at his car and bike collection:
- Toyota Lexus (worth ₹3 crore)
- 2 BMWs
- Toyota Vellfire
- Maruti Swift
- TVS XL Super (worth ₹67,000)
Thalapathy Vijay has given loans worth crores to his family
Vijay has given out loans totalling around ₹76 crore. This includes ₹3.02 crore to his father S.A. Chandrasekhar, ₹87 lakh to his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar, ₹12.60 crore to his wife Sangeetha, ₹8.78 lakh to his son Jason Sanjay, and ₹4.6 lakh to his daughter Divya Shasha.
Vijay owns 10 houses and jewellery worth crores
Vijay owns 10 houses located in Neelankarai, Urur, Mylapore, Padur, Korattur, Saligramam, and Sholinganallur. His wife, Sangeetha, owns 2 kg of silver, 3132 grams of gold, and 134.91 carats of diamonds. According to the affidavit, Sangeetha has declared movable assets worth ₹15.51 crore.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.