8 Must-watch short films on YouTube that deliver big stories in small time
From thrillers to family dramas, you'll thank us after watching these short films on YouTube. Check out Chutney, Kahaani Baaz, Neeti Shastra, Rogan Josh, Kriti, The Last Chapter, and more!
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
If you're a movie buff, especially if you love short films, this is a list of must-watch movies available on YouTube.
Kriti
Directed by Shirish Kunder, Kriti is a psychological thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte, and Neha Sharma. Don't miss this 19-minute thriller.
Khujli
Directed by Sonam Nair, Khujli is a beautiful short film starring Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It's a story about romance, love, and unfulfilled desires of a middle-aged married couple.
Kheer
Directed by Surya Balakrishnan, this film is a love story between two senior citizens. The film stars Anupam Kher and Natasha Rastogi.
Int. Cafe - Night
Directed by Adhiraj Bose, this film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shernaz Patel as former lovers who meet after 30 years.
Kahaani Baaz
This is a must-watch thriller short movie. Directed by Sandeep P Varma, the film stars Ashish Vidyarthi as a taxi driver. It's a story about a married couple's journey from Shirdi.
Neeti Shastra
Directed by Kapil Verma, this film stars Taapsee Pannu. It's the story of a self-defense trainer, and this 20-minute story is beautifully crafted.
The Last Chapter
Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, this film features KK Menon as a famous writer. It's a film about the gap between reality and respect.
Rogan Josh
Directed by Sanjeev Vig, Rogan Josh stars Naseeruddin Shah. A man preparing a banquet for his 65th birthday has a conversation that ends in heartbreak. This film is related to the Mumbai terror attacks. This 17-minute short film is a must-watch.