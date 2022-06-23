Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hotness alert! Erika Packard sets the temperature rising in a sexy white dress

    Erika Packard, who is presently shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12’ in Cape Town, South Africa, dons a white off-shoulder dress.

    Hotness alert Erika Packard sets the temperature rising in a sexy white dress drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 6:43 PM IST

    Erika Packard, who is all set to be seen in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, is one of the most beautiful personalities in the entertainment industry. The supermodel that she is, Erika is known for making the internet go into a frenzy every time she posts her pictures on social media.

    Earlier on Thursday, the model-turned-actress posted one such picture on her Instagram handle which has taken the internet by a storm. Talking about the picture, Erika Packard is seen donning a sexy white off-shoulder dress.  But the dress is not a normal off-shoulder dress. It rather has a unique Erika touch to it -- the dress has a very out-of-the-box design to its sleeves which has given the look a unique style quotient.

    ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet bold and beautiful Erika Packard, contestant of Rohit Shetty’s show

    For the make-up, Erika Packard kept it simple and created a classy contrast by choosing a dark black eye shadow. She wore a light pink lipstick which added a beautiful hue to the look as it blended perfectly with the colour of the dress.

    The suer model, Erika Packard, accessorised the look with big golden earrings and golden floral designed anklets which added the much-required gloss to the look. The picture has already received numerous likes and the comments on her Instagram post are filled with a lot of praises for the look.

    Check out her post here: 

    Meanwhile, Erika Packard is presently in Cape Town, South Africa where she is shooting for Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 12. She is one of the toughest contestants on the show, battling her way up to the top.

    ALSO READ: Red-hot Janhvi Kapoor's sexy shimmery backless gown is the perfect date night outfit

    As a model and an actor, Erika Packard has been the face of many renowned stylists and brands throughout her career. Other than being in the showbiz, Erika is also a philanthropist who loves to work for the animals.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 6:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on Don 3 latest info may disappoint Shah Rukh Khan fans drb

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on 'Don 3'; latest info may disappoint fans

    SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR achieves remarkable global milestone; details here snt

    SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR achieves remarkable global milestone

    NCB files charge sheet against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case drb

    NCB files charge sheet against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case

    Let us rob like Indians do Rana Daggubati on Money Heist Indian remake drb

    Let's rob like Indians do: Rana Daggubati on Money Heist Indian remake

    Kashmiri artist's rabab rendition on Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' will make your day; watch - gps

    Kashmiri artist's rabab rendition on Ali Sethi’s 'Pasoori’ will make your day; watch

    Recent Stories

    Assam govt prepone schools' summer vacations; holidays to begin from June 25 - adt

    Assam govt prepone schools' summer vacations; holidays to begin from June 25

    MHT CET 2022: Correction window for Maharashtra CET form opens; know how to do changes - adt

    MHT CET 2022: Correction window for Maharashtra CET form opens; know how to do changes

    No going back - Barcelona looking to sell Frenkie De Jong-krn

    'No going back' - Barcelona looking to sell Frenkie De Jong

    Maha Mutiny: Eknath Shinde Sena faction's show of strength in Assam hotel

    Maha Mutiny: Shinde Sena faction's show of strength in Assam hotel

    PSEB Class 10th 12th results 2022 Punjab Board to announce results soon know how to check gcw

    PSEB Class 10th, 12th results 2022: Punjab Board to announce results soon; know how to check

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikram Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon