Hotness alert! Erika Packard sets the temperature rising in a sexy white dress

Erika Packard, who is all set to be seen in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, is one of the most beautiful personalities in the entertainment industry. The supermodel that she is, Erika is known for making the internet go into a frenzy every time she posts her pictures on social media.

Earlier on Thursday, the model-turned-actress posted one such picture on her Instagram handle which has taken the internet by a storm. Talking about the picture, Erika Packard is seen donning a sexy white off-shoulder dress. But the dress is not a normal off-shoulder dress. It rather has a unique Erika touch to it -- the dress has a very out-of-the-box design to its sleeves which has given the look a unique style quotient.

For the make-up, Erika Packard kept it simple and created a classy contrast by choosing a dark black eye shadow. She wore a light pink lipstick which added a beautiful hue to the look as it blended perfectly with the colour of the dress.

The suer model, Erika Packard, accessorised the look with big golden earrings and golden floral designed anklets which added the much-required gloss to the look. The picture has already received numerous likes and the comments on her Instagram post are filled with a lot of praises for the look.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, Erika Packard is presently in Cape Town, South Africa where she is shooting for Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 12. She is one of the toughest contestants on the show, battling her way up to the top.

As a model and an actor, Erika Packard has been the face of many renowned stylists and brands throughout her career. Other than being in the showbiz, Erika is also a philanthropist who loves to work for the animals.