7 must-watch short K-Dramas to binge on Netflix THIS Weekend
Looking for quick yet captivating K-dramas to binge over the weekend? Here are seven short and sweet dramas that pack a punch in just a few episodes, all available to stream in India.
1. My First First Love
A group of friends navigate love, friendship, and personal challenges while living together. Watch it on Netflix.
2. One More Time
A lead vocalist with fame and fortune confronts his deepest regrets in this emotional drama. Stream it on Netflix.
3. Love to Hate You
A feisty lawyer navigates romance and misogyny in a male-dominated entertainment law firm. Stream it on Netflix.
4. Remarriage & Desires
A satirical drama about revenge and elite matchmaking, centered on a woman's quest for justice. Watch it on Netflix.
5. The Sound of Magic
A heartwarming musical fantasy where a magician helps a young girl rediscover her childhood dreams. Available on Netflix.
6. Mask Girl
A thrilling tale of an office worker turned masked internet sensation, exploring themes of self-esteem. Available on Netflix.
7. Doona!
A retired K-pop star finds love and self-discovery in a shared house near a university. You can watch it on Netflix.