5 WWE Superstars Currently Sidelined with Serious Injuries in 2025
Here are five WWE stars currently out with serious injuries and updates on their potential returns.
Asuka – Long-Term Knee Injury
Keeping the Empress Out Asuka has been out of action since May 2024 following knee surgery. She first sustained the injury during a SmackDown show in February but continued competing through WrestleMania 40 before finally opting for surgery.
It’s now been a full year since her last match, and although rumors of her return have surfaced, especially after Kairi Sane appeared on RAW there’s still no confirmed date for her comeback.
Ilja Dragunov – Torn ACL Halts Main Roster Rise
Ilja Dragunov, known for his fearlessness, suffered a major setback in September 2024 when he tore his ACL during a WWE Live Event. The injury came at a crucial point in his main roster push.
Surgery was successful, but recovery timelines for ACL injuries often range from six to nine months. While some rumors suggests his return may be nearing, WWE has yet to announce anything official.
Bronson Reed – WarGames Mishap Leads to Surgery
Bronson Reed’s high-risk move during the WarGames match proved costly. Attempting his signature Tsunami from the top of the cage, Reed missed and ended up fracturing his talus bone, one of the key bones in the ankle.
He underwent surgery shortly after and was ruled out for around six months. Reed has recently dropped hints on social media, indicating his recovery may be ahead of schedule.
Apollo Crews – Torn Pectoral Muscle Derails Momentum
Apollo Crews was gaining steam on the main roster when a torn pectoral muscle in early February sidelined him. The injury came shortly after his tag team partner Baron Corbin’s contract wasn’t renewed and following Giovanni Vinci’s release, both of which affected his on-screen direction.
Crews underwent successful surgery and is expected to return sometime in late summer or early fall, depending on rehab progress.
Zoey Stark – Another Tough Knee Injury
Zoey Stark suffered what appeared to be a devastating knee injury on RAW last Monday. Reports indicate she’ll need an MRI and most likely surgery, which could keep her out for an extended period.
Stark has a history with knee issues. She previously tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her left knee back in 2021. Unfortunately, this time it’s the right knee that’s damaged, leaving fans worried about another lengthy absence.