Image Credit : Getty

Keeping the Empress Out Asuka has been out of action since May 2024 following knee surgery. She first sustained the injury during a SmackDown show in February but continued competing through WrestleMania 40 before finally opting for surgery.

It’s now been a full year since her last match, and although rumors of her return have surfaced, especially after Kairi Sane appeared on RAW there’s still no confirmed date for her comeback.