Image Credit : Getty

Gunther was once the most dominant champion in WWE, holding the Intercontinental Title longer than anyone in history. His matches were hard, and his booking tight. That changed after WrestleMania 41. He dropped the World Heavyweight Title to Jey Uso in a result that felt abrupt.

Since then, he’s feuded with Pat McAfee in what many fans saw as a throwaway segment rather than a serious rivalry. Worse, his recent RAW promo praising Logan Paul felt out of character and reduced the aura that made Gunther special. He’s still in the World Title conversation, but with much less intensity.