5 WWE Stars Triple H Has Treated Poorly Recently
Despite creative successes, Triple H's WWE regime has left behind key talents. Here's a list of five stars currently underutilized or mishandled under his leadership.
Gunther — From Ring General to Side Character?
Gunther was once the most dominant champion in WWE, holding the Intercontinental Title longer than anyone in history. His matches were hard, and his booking tight. That changed after WrestleMania 41. He dropped the World Heavyweight Title to Jey Uso in a result that felt abrupt.
Since then, he’s feuded with Pat McAfee in what many fans saw as a throwaway segment rather than a serious rivalry. Worse, his recent RAW promo praising Logan Paul felt out of character and reduced the aura that made Gunther special. He’s still in the World Title conversation, but with much less intensity.
Bayley — WrestleMania Snub Damaged Her Status
Bayley’s late omission from WrestleMania 41 shocked many. Set to team with Lyra Valkyria in a women’s tag match, she was abruptly written off the show by a pre-match attack from Becky Lynch. While Becky’s return brought excitement, Bayley paid the price.
She hasn't appeared on WWE TV since, with no real explanation or follow-up. For a performer of her caliber and popularity, this type of disappearance hurts both her momentum and aura.
Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross might be one of the most unique characters on the WWE roster today. His “psychological influencer” gimmick, which he actively builds on social media, has caught fans attention. He’s been "infecting" others, causing heel turns like a virus spreading across the roster.
And yet, RAW continues to ignore him. His matches are rare. His promos are scarce. Despite proving himself on platforms outside of TV, Triple H’s booking hasn’t rewarded that creativity.
Andrade — Hot Return, Cold Push
Andrade’s WWE return in early 2024 had potential. He impressed in a best-of-seven series with Carmelo Hayes and earned a shot at the United States Title. But after losing, he quietly faded away from TV. No storylines.
No rivalries. No rematch. The former AEW star was brought in with excitement but hasn’t been booked like a long-term investment.
1. Finn Balor — From Champion to Afterthought
Finn Balor helped carry the Judgment Day throughout 2023 and early 2024. But since WrestleMania 41, his fortunes have changed drastically. After being defeated by Dominik Mysterio at 'Mania, Balor has struggled to find footing.
He's lost most of his singles matches and hasn’t been involved in any meaningful feuds. The teased split between him and Dominik is dragging on with no payoff.