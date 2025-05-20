Image Credit : Getty

Aleister Black’s comeback has been a slow mixing it up with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. He’s been quiet, and it fits the vibe of The Wyatt Sicks. Some fans think Black might take the reins as the group’s new leader, especially if WWE plans to keep Bo Dallas in more of a mysterious, background role.

The faction could help Black in his Money in the Bank qualifier, making a surprise attack on Miz and Hayes. That would officially launch the group on SmackDown with a bang.