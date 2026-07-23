Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan combines commercial entertainment with political and emotional storytelling. The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and Nassar, each contributing to the narrative with impactful performances.

Adding to the experience is Anirudh Ravichander's energetic soundtrack and background score, which elevate the action sequences and emotional moments. Combined with stylish visuals and large-scale production values, the film promises a memorable theatrical experience.