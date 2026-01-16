- Home
Padmaavat to The Kashmir Files: 5 Controversial Bollywood Films That Became Blockbusters
National Religious Freedom Day: Bollywood films have often faced such accusations. At the same time, many filmmakers have also made movies about the injustices faced by their religion. Here, we're telling you about some of those movies.
The game of religious conversion in a secular country
India is a secular nation where people can practice their faith freely. However, some groups try to promote their religion by putting down others.
PK
Aamir Khan is often accused of hurting Hindu sentiments. His film PK questioned fake godmen, which religious groups called an attack on faith, leading to protests.
Aamir Khan benefited from the opposition
PK benefited from boycott calls and became a superhit. This issue has stuck with him, and organizations now protest and call for boycotts of his new films.
OMG – Oh My God!
Akshay Kumar's OMG showed a debate between God and religious gatekeepers. Despite objections, it was a superhit. The sequel was less controversial and faced no major issues.
Padmaavat
Bhansali's film on Queen Padmavati's sacrifice was retitled Padmaavat due to pressure. A rumored romantic scene was also cut. Despite protests, the film was a hit.
My Name Is Khan
This film is linked to an incident with Shah Rukh Khan in America. It challenged viewing Islam and terrorism as the same, sparking significant controversy.
The Kashmir Files
Kashmiri Pandits fled the valley for not converting to Islam. Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files covers this. Some called it propaganda, but the film was a blockbuster.
