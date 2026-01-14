- Home
Thalapathy Vijay is in the limelight for his film Jan Nayagan. His last film is embroiled in controversies. Its release has been halted because it didn't get a certificate from the Censor Board.
Jan Nayagan
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jan Nayagan. However, the film is caught up in controversies and its release has been stopped. By the way, this isn't the first time; some of his previous films have also caused an uproar. Let's find out about them...
Mersal
Thalapathy Vijay's film Mersal was the most controversial. A scene commenting on GST and government schemes caused a huge political uproar, with demands to remove dialogues.
Thuppakki
Vijay's film Thuppakki was also controversial. It faced accusations that some scenes were copied from a foreign film, leading to a legal notice for the makers.
Sarkar
Vijay's film Sarkar faced objections from political parties for scenes on voting and politics. Protests were held, but despite the opposition, it became a blockbuster.
Kavalan
Vijay's film Kavalan also sparked controversy. It was accused of hurting religious sentiments with some dialogues and scenes. The film was released after the protests subsided.
Jan Nayagan
The release of Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jan Nayagan, is stalled. The case has reportedly reached the Supreme Court, with a hearing set to decide the release date.
