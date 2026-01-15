King, Dhurandhar 2 to Alpha: IMDb Lists Most Anticipated Indian Films of 2026
IMDb has revealed its list of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. From action-packed sequels like Dhurandhar 2 to intriguing new projects like Alpha and King, fans are eagerly awaiting these releases.
IMDb Most Awaited Indian Movies
IMDb released its list of 20 most awaited 2026 films. It features movies from stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Yash, and Thalapathy Vijay. Let's see which one is at the top.
Shah Rukh Khan's King
SRK's action-thriller 'King' tops IMDb's 2026 list. Fans worldwide are hyped. It stars Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Suhana Khan.
Which movies are in IMDb's Top 20
IMDb's top 20 includes King, Ramayan Part 1, Jana Nayagan, Spirit, Toxic, Battle of Galwan, Alpha, Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, Peddi, Dragon, Love and War, and more.
10 Bollywood movies on IMDb's list
The list has films in 5 languages: 10 Bollywood, 5 Telugu, 3 Tamil, 1 Malayalam, & 1 Kannada. Some stars appear in multiple films, like Yash, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, and Ranbir Kapoor.
Sequels also on IMDb's list
The list released by IMDb also includes some sequels, like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Sunny Deol's Border 2. It also features films that expand cinematic universes.
Action-War Drama movie on IMDb's list
In 2026, audiences will see films of different genres from this IMDb list. It includes action, mythological, horror-comedy, war drama, and romance films.
