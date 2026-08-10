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30 Years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Ramleela, 5 Iconic Films That Transcend Cinema
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has completed 30 years in the film industry. Giving us mesmerising film after film. From massive production to breathtaking visuals, here's a look at his iconic 5 films that were beyond cinema.
Of films and filmography!
Thirty years ago, the birth of a cinematic genius occurred when Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical, marking the beginning of a journey that would redefine how Indian cinema tells stories of love, longing, sacrifice, and ambition. On this happy occasion, let's take a look at some of his most iconic films.
Ramleela
With Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bhansali returned to romance but gave it an entirely new energy. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Gujarat, the film combined Shakespearean-inspired romance with colour, music, rivalry and passion. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone brought an explosive chemistry to the screen, while Bhansali created a world where love and violence existed side by side.
Bajirao Mastani
Bajirao Mastani saw Bhansali return to history with a story of love caught between duty, power, society and tradition. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas inhabited the world of the Maratha empire, bringing complexity and emotional depth to a story shaped by impossible choices. The film showcased Bhansali at his most visually ambitious, with elaborate sets, costumes, music and choreography creating a world of extraordinary scale.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali shifted his focus from historical legends to a woman whose life became a story of resilience, identity and power. Alia Bhatt's commanding performance brought Gangubai to life as a woman who refuses to be defined by the circumstances she was forced into. Bhansali created a world that was theatrical, vibrant and deeply emotional, allowing the character's journey to remain at the centre of the spectacle.
Devdas
With Devdas, Bhansali transformed one of Indian literature's most iconic tragic romances into a cinematic spectacle unlike anything audiences had seen before. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit brought intensity and vulnerability to the doomed love story, while Bhansali created a magnificent world of elaborate sets, costumes, music and choreography.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam remains one of Bhansali's most beloved explorations of love, relationships and sacrifice. Starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, the film brought together romance, family, tradition and heartbreak against vibrant cultural landscapes.
Padmavaat
With Padmaavat, Bhansali created another sweeping historical epic, this time centred around the legendary figure of Rani Padmavati. Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh led a visually spectacular story shaped by courage, honour, obsession and power. The film demonstrated Bhansali's mastery over scale, from its imposing production design to its elaborate costumes and unforgettable musical sequences.
Heeramandi
With Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Bhansali expanded his cinematic universe onto the global streaming stage, bringing his signature visual language, music and storytelling to audiences across the world. Set against the world of Lahore's courtesans, the series explored ambition, sacrifice, power, love and resistance through a richly imagined period setting.
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