Image Credit : Getty

LA Knight had a solid run as United States Champion, even reclaiming the title after briefly losing it to Shinsuke Nakamura. But since his defeat to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41, Knight hasn’t climbed higher. Instead of moving up the card, he's been used to elevate the new Bloodline, while John Cena headlines the Undisputed WWE Championship picture during his farewell run.

With top contenders already surrounding Cena, Knight appears to be on the outside looking in. If he doesn’t win the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, his chances of breaking into the main event scene could vanish, leaving him stuck as a permanent midcard act.